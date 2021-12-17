Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce $677.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.