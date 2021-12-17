Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.