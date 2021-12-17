Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Rises By 146.3%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. BOQI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.