Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €299.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €278.60 ($313.03).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.