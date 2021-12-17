Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

