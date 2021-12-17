Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €240.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Volkswagen stock opened at €182.62 ($205.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €186.30 and its 200 day moving average is €200.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

