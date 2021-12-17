AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 4.7%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.96 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.05 ($0.26). 87,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 138,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.04 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.80.

About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

