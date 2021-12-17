UBS Group Reiterates “€147.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($165.17) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.79 ($154.82).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €122.38 ($137.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €122.51 and a 200-day moving average of €121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 12 month low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($145.78).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

