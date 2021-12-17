Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

BYND stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

