Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,326,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.