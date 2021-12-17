Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($24.83) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.07 ($21.43).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

