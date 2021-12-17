Barclays Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.02) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.87 ($31.32).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €25.76 ($28.94) on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.56.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

