JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.