Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

FUPBY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

