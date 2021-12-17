Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Buy

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

