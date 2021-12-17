Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

