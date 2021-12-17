Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

ITRN stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $580.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $22,616,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $205,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

