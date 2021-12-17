Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

LBRDK opened at $153.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average of $172.07. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

