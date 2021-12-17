Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 86.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.