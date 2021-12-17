J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of JILL opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.