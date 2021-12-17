Comparing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$160,000.00 ($0.01) -24.17 EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.18 -$40.15 million $1.64 15.66

Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithium and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.18%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EchoStar beats Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

