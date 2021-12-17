Precision Optics (PEYE) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -44.99 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 16.87

Precision Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ rivals have a beta of 18.99, meaning that their average share price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 235 960 1789 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Precision Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Precision Optics rivals beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

