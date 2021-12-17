Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

OCUL opened at $6.53 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

