$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $444.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.70 million and the highest is $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 374.3% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

