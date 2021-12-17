Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.90 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

