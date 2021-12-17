Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $32.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after buying an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

