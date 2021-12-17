Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.65. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 27,010 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -11.31.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.