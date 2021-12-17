Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) to “Buy”

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

NMFC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

