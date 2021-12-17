Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

LILM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

