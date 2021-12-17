Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.00 by Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.00 ($4.49) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €6.60 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.68. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

