British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 29 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($196.99).

British Land stock opened at GBX 507.80 ($6.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 511.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.28).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is 2.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.11).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

