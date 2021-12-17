MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MonotaRO stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

