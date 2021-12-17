CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

