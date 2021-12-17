FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.24). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

