Piper Sandler Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

