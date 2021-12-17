FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

AJG opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

