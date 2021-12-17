Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AutoCanada (ACQ)

AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/2/2021 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.
- 12/2/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00.
- 12/2/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00.
- 12/2/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00.
- 11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50.
- 11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00.
- 10/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.
- 10/18/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$60.00.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.94. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.