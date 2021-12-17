Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AutoCanada (ACQ)

AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.

12/2/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

12/2/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

12/2/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

10/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

10/18/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$60.00.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.94. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

