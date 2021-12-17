Canaccord Genuity Raises Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target to GBX 365

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The stock has a market cap of £651.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 224.65 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.43).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

