Canaccord Genuity Raises Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target to GBX 365

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The stock has a market cap of £651.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 224.65 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.43).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

