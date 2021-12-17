Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Danske downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

