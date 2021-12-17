Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSANY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

