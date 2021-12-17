Barclays Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $495.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $532.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.33 and its 200-day moving average is $495.16. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.