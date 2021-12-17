Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in November

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 2,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.28.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

