Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Drops By 60.5%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 25,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.