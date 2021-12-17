DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $149.76 and last traded at $149.90. Approximately 22,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,248,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.24.

Specifically, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,718,536 shares of company stock worth $2,169,767,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion and a PE ratio of -40.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $188.39.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

