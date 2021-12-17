Track Group (TRCK) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Track Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Track Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $33.88 million -$120,000.00 4.28 Track Group Competitors $312.69 million $18.27 million -33.38

Track Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Track Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 598 1004 41 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Track Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 15.95% 677.38% 21.00% Track Group Competitors -29.66% 26.21% -2.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.33, meaning that their average share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Track Group rivals beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

