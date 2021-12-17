Comparing Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and Adecco Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adecco Group $22.34 billion 0.35 -$111.94 million ($0.18) -134.78

Rooshine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecco Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rooshine and Adecco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecco Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

Adecco Group has a consensus price target of $34.12, indicating a potential upside of 40.64%. Given Adecco Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adecco Group is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and Adecco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Adecco Group -0.25% 11.01% 3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Adecco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adecco Group beats Rooshine on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

