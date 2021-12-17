K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$33.36 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a market cap of C$369.85 million and a P/E ratio of 39.41.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.