Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $56.37 on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $74.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

