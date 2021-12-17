Desjardins Downgrades Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.31.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$53.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.28.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

