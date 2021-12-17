JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$53.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.46. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

